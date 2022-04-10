Rihanna shows off baby bump in stunning satin top

rihanna Was seen showing off her baby bump via Tomorrow Night (April 9) in an open satin top in style,
,love on mindThe singer was on her way out to a late dinner in Beverly Hills when she was photographed in a pajama-like dress. She wore a long light-blue button-down satin shirt with only a single button fastening. Under the shirt, She wore a pair of pink and white gingham patterned shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore sparkling Nike sneakers with a shimmering silver Balenciaga hourglass mini bag. For her hair and jewelry, she parted her hair in a single Kept in a messy bun and wore a diamond chain around his neck holding sunglasses in hand.
Check out the pictures below and more Here,
Earlier this week, musician and founder of Fenty Beauty made his debut Feather
Read Full News