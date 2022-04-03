Rihanna shows off her blooming bump and toned legs in a chic scarlet mini-dress with fur trim

Rihanna has no intention of slowing down during her first pregnancy.

The 34-year-old singer was seen enjoying a late dinner with friends in LA on Saturday after partying at the Oscars.

The Umbrella Hits producer, who is expecting her first child with 33-year-old beau A$AP Rocky, turned heads in a sexy scarlet lace mini-dress as she made her way to the luxurious Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

Due date: Rihanna, 34, was seen enjoying a late dinner with friends in LA on Saturday.

The textured ensemble, with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, is infused with blooming stars.

The dress was made with a pistachio feather trim at the hem, which featured the singer’s fantastically toned legs.

Grammy Award winner Rihanna wore a matching feather clutch with pointed pistachio heels.

,