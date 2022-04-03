Rihanna stuns fans with her charming appearance in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-shirt

Singing sensation Rihanna has once again appeared in a true fashionista as she stepped out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Friday with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in a ‘Baby Daddy’ T-shirt.

The couple – who are currently expecting their first child – opted for casual outfits for their outing.

Rihanna, 34, wore a white T-shirt with pictures of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on it that read, “Who’s the date? That’s juice my baby daddy.”

However, she accessorised the look with a gold dollar sign chain around her neck.

A$AP Rocky, 33, meanwhile, rocked a navy zipper hoodie that featured reflective green and brown stripes on the sleeves.

The rapper and singer were also white and…