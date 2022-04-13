Rihanna takes Keanu’s bizarre pregnancy details with salt

Since announcing in January that she’s expecting her first child, Rihanna’s pregnancy style has gone from strength to strength.

But until recently, the singer-turned-entrepreneur, rapper A$AP didn’t reveal much about her pregnancy to Rocky.

Watch in the video above: Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy

For more celebrity related news and videos visit Celebrity ,

Rihanna, 34, has now shared the surprising foods she’s craving, and it’s certainly not the usual list of suspects.

The singer is enjoying tangerines – with salt – for her homeland, Barbados.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt because in Barbados we take our fruits out to sea and soak them,” Rihanna told Vogue.

“Believe me, it’s really one thing.,