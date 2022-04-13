Rihanna talks about using fashion to celebrate motherhood

Timekeeping isn’t Rihanna’s strong suit, and the same goes for the pregnancy she’s sharing with the world as well.

“Plan? I wouldn’t say plan,” she told Vogue about her upcoming motherhood. “But definitely not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or anything like that (expective). We just had fun. And then it was just on test. ,

Now in her third trimester, the music star, and fashion and beauty mogul isn’t exactly hiding under a maternity tent as she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced they would be dating back in late January via a wintry New York street photo shoot. were expecting. Since, she has made fashion week rounds in Milan and Paris wearing a range of belly-bearing couture.

If nothing like this had happened, she would have worn…


