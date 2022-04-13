Rihanna Vogue’s cover shows off baby bump, details of Rocky’s relationship as soon as possible

Rihanna, once again, is blessing her fans with high fashion maternity pictures.

Singer, actress, entrepreneur and recent billionaire in Forbes list Vogue for your May issue And brought the baby bump too. Photographer Annie Leibovitz captured Rihanna in a stunning red lace bodysuit and gloves designed by Alassa for the cover image with red pumps and Chopard earrings.

dilation, which comes about 11 years after that American Vogue debut in 2011Marc Jacobs also features soon-to-be mum wearing Manolo Blahnik heels, Rick Owens, Jean Paul Gaultier And of course, Savage x Fenty.

While the 34-year-old superstar is a well-known fashion icon, Rihanna told Vogue that she and boyfriend A$AP are equally connected in Rocky style territory, His description…