Rihanna’s pregnancy style: See all the pictures of her iconic look

Rihanna is taking maternity style further than ever. From body jewelry and ripped jeans to bodysuits with cutouts, the recording artist, billionaire, and expectant mother has been flaunting her personal style since announcing her pregnancy in early 2022.

“I’m enjoying not worrying about covering my stomach. If I feel a little chubby, that’s it, whatever! It’s a baby,” Rihanna revealed people About her approach to maternity style in February. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you feel like, ‘Ugh, I want to lie right here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you change. You put on some clothes, and it’s like, when you look good, you like it. I’ve heard that for a very long time , but it’s true. It…