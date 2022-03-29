Ringo Starr’s grandson and Liam Gallagher’s son sues in court over ‘Tesco fight’ allegations

Sonny Starkey, Jean Gallagher and model Noah Ponte all deny the allegations against them.

The grandson and two friends of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr will be on trial this weekend on charges of assault and assault, following an alleged late-night explosion at a Tesco store, a court has heard.

Sonny Starkey, 21, the son of Liam Gallagher, Jean Gallagher, 20, and IMG model Noah Ponte, 21, are accused of fighting at a Tesco Express store in Hampstead, north London.

Gallagher, Starkey and Ponte have been charged with assault and assault, while Gallagher and Ponte have also been charged with racially aggravated assault. Ponte is accused of theft. All three have denied all the allegations.