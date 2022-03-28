Riot Police Guard Solomon Islands Parliament After China Security Agreement

Police in the Solomon Islands say they will adopt a “zero-tolerance” policy for any violence as the country’s parliament sits for the first time since last year’s deadly riots.

Police in the Solomon Islands, supported by Australian officers, training for the riots. (Source: RSIPF)

The November unrest in Honiara was seen partly as a reaction to China’s growing influence in the country, following the government’s move to sever ties with Taiwan and align with China in 2019.

Chinese businesses were targeted and some buildings burned, and last weekend’s news of a draft security arrangement with Beijing has added to tensions as parliament sits on Monday.

The Solomon Islands have also been battling a significant Covid-19 outbreak since January, which has…