RIP Mario: Mourn the gaming icon’s fake death with Twitter’s best memes – Film Daily

The Nintendo character Mario has graced our video game screens for decades now. From the classic Super Mario Bros to the latest version of Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch, Mario has become an icon, the red wearing plumber worming his way into many of our hearts.

Therefore, we’re sad to hear the beloved character has been officially declared dead today. Of course, Twitter decided to sanctify the day by doing what it does best: create memes. Mario would have wanted it this way.

Grab some tissues as we go through some of the best Mario memes mourning the lovable plumber who was gone too soon.

Mario is dead. Humanity’s collective vision goes dark and a simple message flashes before us all: pic.twitter.com/MSVgQ1CZBW — Gene Park, CEO of Pizza Butt (@GenePark) March 31, 2021

Luigi rising

Though Mario is gone, he has at least left a legacy behind. Let’s see if that legacy holds up, considering how many times Luigi has been dunked on over the years. . .

POV: You’re Mario on March 31st, 2021. pic.twitter.com/wAh5D92eoO — 🐇 Nova Fun Bun 🍈 (@NovaFunBun) March 31, 2021

Too bad!

Ouch dude, that’s brutal.

Nintendo when they were asked why Mario 3D All Stars was going to leave the Eshop on March 31st pic.twitter.com/Kpi4NPu1KF — Skyward Sword Pog|BLM (@BeastBoom24) March 31, 2021

It doesn’t exist

So if March 31st doesn’t exist, that means Mario isn’t actually dead. That’s how it works . . . right?

TODAY’S THE DAY, SAY YOUR PRAYERS MARIO pic.twitter.com/taB6DPswDn — Afrohawk (@afrohawk52) March 31, 2021

Plankton!

Someone call Spongebob to sing the F.U.N. song at him again – that’ll distract him. . .

Mario will die today and our pink overlord will be chosen #KirbyNintendoMascot #Kirby pic.twitter.com/ZPzgqx8DhR — Gearox but a Box (@AGearox) March 31, 2021

Our pink overlord

Looks like Kirby is tired of being second best . . .

Mario is Dead. Long live Meow-rio. pic.twitter.com/TvliSAbUDn — Cat Cosplay (@Cat_Cosplay) March 31, 2021

It’s me, Meow-rio!

Cats always make hard times better, don’t they?

Happy mario dies pic.twitter.com/Z2zYlWAIeI – felis2012 @ Bibliofold (@fffeli_) March 31, 2021

Fresh for a funeral

Yeah, that seems about right.

new Mario Golf boxart just dropped pic.twitter.com/Y7pS8zRNcJ — SquareMango (@MangoSquare) March 31, 2021

[REDACTED]

Something feels off about this. We can’t put our fingers on it though . . .

Tomorrow we find out that Mario can never die.# Mario35 #RIPMario pic.twitter.com/iXIirGjKZQ — X̷ßƲᕲZ (@Xbudz) March 31, 2021

He rises again. . .

It’d be fun to see if he does the classic call of “Braaaaaiiinnnnsss” in an Italian accent.

The final day for mario has come # mario35 #MARIOISDEAD pic.twitter.com/xDBPtF54xW – El_xharls (@MrXharlee) March 31, 2021

Off with his head!

Seriously, though, you guys are brutal.

—

Do you have any other Mario death memes? Drop them below in the comments so we can keep laughing (and crying) together!