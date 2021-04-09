RIP Prince Philip: How is the world reacting to the Duke of Edinburgh’s death? – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

RIP Prince Philip: How is the world reacting to the Duke of Edinburgh's death?

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99, according to Buckingham Palace. The husband to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip was battling some serious health issues in the final years of his life. So the news probably wouldn’t come as a shock to many. The Duke of Edinburgh was only recently released from the hospital where he was treated for an unknown “infection” and underwent treatment for his heart.

Prince Philip was released from the hospital on March 16, which means, at least, he was able to spend his final weeks at home with his family. Feelings about the British Royals aside, you really cannot ask for a more peaceful way for someone to go, dying, hopefully peacefully, at home after a long life. What will happen next now that the Duke of Edinburgh is dead? How is the world reacting? Here’s what you need to know.

Contents hide
1 What’s next?
2 How is the world reacting to the death of Prince Philip?

What’s next?

Prince Philip was the longest-serving royal consort pretty much ever. He retired from his royal duties back in 2017 at the age of 96. Over the course of his career as a royal, Prince Philip had done over 22,000 solo engagements since 1952 which was preceded by a career in the British Royal Navy, where he served with distinction in the Mediterranean & Pacific in World War II.

With the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, his death starts Operation Forth Bridge, which is basically his funeral in accordance with his wishes. Prince Philip wished for a funeral with minimal “fuss”, whatever that means. In accordance with his station, he is entitled to a full state funeral. Instead, he had indicated that he wanted a military funeral at St. George’s Chapel with burial at Frogmore Gardens.

In the coming days, all flags will be flown at half-mast in the UK in honor of Prince Philip’s death, television presenters must wear black, and no laws can be passed for eight days as a national period of mourning for the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, were married for over 70 years, being the only royal couple to celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary.

How is the world reacting to the death of Prince Philip?

The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Prince Philip “helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.” Many other politicians in the UK also expressed condolences, remembering the late Duke of Edinburgh as having lived a life of “service”.

Governor-General David Hurley of Australia said on behalf of the Australian people that he extends “our deepest condolences to Her Majesty and family, the people of the Commonwealth and to all those who share in this sad news”. India’s PM Narendra Modi said his thoughts were “with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip.”

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “ A family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

The Netherlands royal family said, “He dedicated his long life to the service of the British people and to his many duties and responsibilities. His lively personality made an indelible impression.” It’s expected that more world leaders will offer their condolences throughout the day as well.

We, here at Film Daily, offer our sincerest condolences to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s loved ones during this difficult time.

What do you think about Prince Philip’s death? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.

