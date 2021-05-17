ENTERTAINMENT

Rishab Chadha (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Rishab Chadha is an Indian television actor and model who works predominantly in the Bollywood industry. He is famous for Drishyam (2015), Illegal- Justice, Out of Order (2019), Khoobsurat (2014), Aadat Se Majboor (2017) and Fight (2018). Rishab began his career in acting as it was his mom’s dream to watch him on screen. He featured in the comedy series Toppers City under the name of Sidharth, which broadcasted on the channel Bindass.

Birth & Family

Rishab Chadha was born on 21 June in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. His father’s name is Raj Chadha, and his mother’s name is Bubbly Chadha. He has a sister named Shubani Chadha. He was educated at Gopal Sharma Memorial School, Mumbai, and is a graduate of R&D National and W A Science College, Bandra West, Mumbai, India. He’s qualified in BMM.

Bio

Real Name Rishab Chadha
Nickname Rish, Rishuu
Profession Actor and Model
Date of Birth 21 June 1994
Age (as in 2021) 27 Years
Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Family Mother : Bubbly Chadha
Father: Raj Chadha
Rishab Chadha Parents
Sister: Shibani Chadha
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Rishab Chadha (Actor)

Career

Rishab Chadha began his acting career at an early age with the Zee TV’s series Aladdin in 2007, and there was no turning back for him.

He debuted his acting career as a supporting actor in the film Delhi Belly in 2011. He started his television career with Khauff Begins Ringa Ringa Roses in 2013. He featured at Disney’s Best of Luck Nikki in 2011 and The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir in 2012. He appeared in the Toppers City series in 2015-16 for UTV Bindass. His TV appearance was on SAB Aadat Se Majboor in 2017.

Along with working on television, Rishab appears regularly in the web series. He was starred in the web series Shaadi Boys on Voot in 2016. He recently worked in Boys with Toys for Hungama App and Bhootpurva for Zee5.

Education Details and More

School Gopal Sharma Memorial School, Mumbai
College R. D. National and W. A. Science College, Mumbai
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Khauff Begins… Ringa Ringa Roses (2013)

Film : Delhi Belly (2011)

Web Series : Shadi Boys (2016)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 8″ Feet
Weight 65 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 34 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Poetry

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Rishab Chadha (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Rishab Chadha

  • Rishab Chadha was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • Rishab appeared in the Bollywood film Khoobsurat in 2014. He starred in the movie Drishyam in 2015.
  • After debuting as an actor at 13, Rishab Chaddha has worked in numerous TV commercials. He has worked in many TVC advertisements and print shoots. Some of his famous advertisements are Sprite, eBay.in, Dell, KFC, Vise AC, Idea, Kopiko, Lotte Choco Pie, Kala Hit, Kingfisher Radler, boomer, etc.
  • He has appeared in over 150 advertisements in 12 years of his career.

  • He earned fame as a teen artist on television and performed in multiple children’s programs.
  • Rishab played in commercial theatre for three years with the production Out of The Box. His outstanding theatrical works include The Gone Case, Frying Pan, and 786.
  • Rishab advertised and is a big fan of Master Chef India.
  • He is fluent in Hindi, English, and Marathi language.

If you have more details about Rishab Chadha. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

