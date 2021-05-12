ENTERTAINMENT

Rishabh Pant is trying this way to keep himself fit, watch VIDEO

Due to Corona infection, 14 seasons of IPL were postponed indefinitely. This year, Rishabh Pant (Rishabh Pant) in IPL is making a big impact not only with his batting but also with the captaincy. The team of the last time finalist Delhi Capitals has come under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant this time. In which the team has performed brilliantly. Friends, before the tour of England, the challenge is to keep yourself fit in front of the Indian players. Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has adopted a new way to maintain his fitness. He has shared the video on Twitter, in which he is seen cutting grass in his garden with a ‘mower’. See the video in this post.

Friends tell you that Pant wrote in the caption of the video – Yeh Dil Maange ‘Mower’! Forcing quarantine breaks, but despite being at home, I am able to keep myself active. Friends, because of which I am very happy. All be safe Earlier on Saturday, Rishabh Pant announced a donation to the Hemkunt Foundation to buy oxygen cylinders and corona kits with beds for those affected by the corona epidemic. At the same time, he appealed everyone to help in fighting this epidemic.

Friends tell you that Pant wrote on Twitter, ‘I am helping Hemkunt Foundation through funds, which will provide oxygen cylinders, beds, Kovid relief kits and other essential items to the victims across the country. I urge all the people to contribute according to their own ways, so that we can help in the most remote parts of the country.

