ENTERTAINMENT

Rishi Gaming Free Fire ID Rank KD Ratio Stats Gameplay Live Streaming Channel Winning Matches

Avatar
By
Posted on
Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID KD Ratio.

Mainly, we can see the gaming industry nowadays, which is increasing its hipe over the sky, and maybe, the gamers are too excited to play a different level of the games. Recently, we can see the hipe of Garena’s Free Fire on social media, and also, some talented players are raising in this gaming industry and showing their skills to become the best players in India. Also, they have created their Youtube channel to upload some interesting videos of the game and attract their fans towards them. Many players have raised already and some are trying to achieve their target of being the biggest gamer in India. In all of them, Rishi Gaming is one of the most popular and interesting players in Free Fire.

Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID KD Ratio.

The player has achieved around 2.85 million subscribers and also, got over 296 million views on all videos. In this article, we will talk about the player and his achievements in the Free Fire game. Also, we will share about his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, monthly and yearly income, and many more things.

Rishi Gaming: Free Fire ID

Many players want to play with their favorite players but can’t find their official gaming ID but this time, we are going to share the genuine ID of Rishi Gaming and his ID is 557371238.

Lifetime Stats

The player has played a total of 7328 squad matches and won around 1324 matches from all of them and that makes a winning rate of 18.06%. He killed a total of 16656 opponents and managed his 2.77 K/D ratios in the game.

He has achieved 209 wins from 2281 duo games and also, got a 9.16% winning ratio along with this, he killed 4632 opponents and maintained his K/D ratio of 2.25.

On the other side, the player has played 1849 solo matches and won 88 from them with a winning ratio of 4.75% along with this, he killed 2997 frags and maintained his K/D ratio of 1.70 in the game.

Ranked Stats

Now, the player has played a total of 115 squad games and won 17 matches from them which makes a result of a winning rate of 14.78% and he killed 359 opponents and managed 3.66 K/D ratios.

On the other side, the gamer has played 39 duo games and won just a single match. He achieved the winning rate of 2.56% and killed around 122 opponents along with a 3.21 K/D ratio.

Rishi has taken 10 solo matches and got a victory in a single match which makes his winning ratio of 10% with a K/D ratio of 4 and killed 36 frags in the game.

Earnings

AS per the details, the monthly income of Youtuber is expected around $10.6K to $170.8K and on the other side, his yearly income is expected around $128.4K to $2 million.

The gamers have started his career on Youtube with Clash of Clans in November 2018 ad later, comes to the Garena Free Fire and ranked in the 856th position on Youtube with subscribers. In the last month, he received 350K subscribers and 42 million total views on his Youtube channel.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x