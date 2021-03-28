Rishi Gaming Free Fire ID Rank KD Ratio Stats Gameplay Live Streaming Channel Winning Matches

Mainly, we can see the gaming industry nowadays, which is increasing its hipe over the sky, and maybe, the gamers are too excited to play a different level of the games. Recently, we can see the hipe of Garena’s Free Fire on social media, and also, some talented players are raising in this gaming industry and showing their skills to become the best players in India. Also, they have created their Youtube channel to upload some interesting videos of the game and attract their fans towards them. Many players have raised already and some are trying to achieve their target of being the biggest gamer in India. In all of them, Rishi Gaming is one of the most popular and interesting players in Free Fire.

The player has achieved around 2.85 million subscribers and also, got over 296 million views on all videos. In this article, we will talk about the player and his achievements in the Free Fire game. Also, we will share about his Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, monthly and yearly income, and many more things.

Rishi Gaming: Free Fire ID

Many players want to play with their favorite players but can’t find their official gaming ID but this time, we are going to share the genuine ID of Rishi Gaming and his ID is 557371238.

Lifetime Stats

The player has played a total of 7328 squad matches and won around 1324 matches from all of them and that makes a winning rate of 18.06%. He killed a total of 16656 opponents and managed his 2.77 K/D ratios in the game.

He has achieved 209 wins from 2281 duo games and also, got a 9.16% winning ratio along with this, he killed 4632 opponents and maintained his K/D ratio of 2.25.

On the other side, the player has played 1849 solo matches and won 88 from them with a winning ratio of 4.75% along with this, he killed 2997 frags and maintained his K/D ratio of 1.70 in the game.

Ranked Stats

Now, the player has played a total of 115 squad games and won 17 matches from them which makes a result of a winning rate of 14.78% and he killed 359 opponents and managed 3.66 K/D ratios.

On the other side, the gamer has played 39 duo games and won just a single match. He achieved the winning rate of 2.56% and killed around 122 opponents along with a 3.21 K/D ratio.

Rishi has taken 10 solo matches and got a victory in a single match which makes his winning ratio of 10% with a K/D ratio of 4 and killed 36 frags in the game.

Earnings

AS per the details, the monthly income of Youtuber is expected around $10.6K to $170.8K and on the other side, his yearly income is expected around $128.4K to $2 million.

The gamers have started his career on Youtube with Clash of Clans in November 2018 ad later, comes to the Garena Free Fire and ranked in the 856th position on Youtube with subscribers. In the last month, he received 350K subscribers and 42 million total views on his Youtube channel.