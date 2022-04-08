Rishi Sunak Admits To Having US Green Card As Chancellor politics news

Rishi Sunak has admitted to holding a US green card as chancellor but his spokesman insists that all the rules have been followed.

This follows an earlier Sky News report that Chancellor and his wife Akshata Murthy hold US Green Card – He has a residence permit in the country – for more than a year in his time at 11 Downing Street.

Mr Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed the report, saying that he held a green card as chancellor until around October, after becoming chancellor in February 2020.

Green card holders must pay US taxes on their worldwide income and pledge that America is their forever home.

“Rishi Sunak had a green card when he lived and worked in the US,” the spokesperson said.

“Under US law, you are not considered a US resident simply by holding a green …