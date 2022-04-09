Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy Row: Can the UK Minister Recover From This Bad PR?

Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy Row: Can the UK Minister Recover From This Bad PR?

His wife’s change of heart about paying British taxes will ease the pressure but it may not be enough to restore Sunak’s political fortunes. Once a top politician loses a reputation for being squeaky clean and sure-footed, it’s difficult to regain that aura.

But, at least, the government will now – thanks to Akshata Murthy’s U-turn – have just a little bit more tax revenues to hand to deal with the acute cost of living crisis in which Britain is now embroiled.

(Andrew Whitehead is a former BBC India correspondent. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)


Read Full News