Rishi Sunak attacks wife’s UK tax status as ‘unpleasant blot’

Rishi Sunak has branded criticism of his wife as an “unpleasant smear” aimed at harming her as the UK chancellor faces further criticism for her tax situation.

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has been critical of her holding of non-domicile status in the UK – which allows her to earn money abroad without paying UK tax for 15 years – and her explanation for it.

in one Interview With The Sun on Thursday, Sunak hit back at the allegations, saying “loves your wife like I love my country”, saying “It’s terrible to smear my wife to get on me”.

The chancellor said Murthy “had a career of his own” and was “doing 100 percent what this country asks” in terms of abiding by the law and paying taxes.

Many tax experts say that Murthy’s non-Dom…