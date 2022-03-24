Rishi Sunak challenged over wife’s links to company Infosys that has presence in Russia | Politics News

Rishi Sunak has been challenged over his wife’s relationship with a company based in Russia.

Appearing on Sky News, chancellor Asked about the fact that Akshata Murthy holds shares in IT company Infosys.

The firm, which has an office in Moscow, was founded by his father, Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy.

Mr. Sunak urges firms to break ties Russia in view of Vladimir Putininvasion of Ukraine.

He said earlier this month, “I’m urging firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they can aid the Putin regime – and I’m also clear that new investments in Russia are going to happen.” There is no investment issue.”

Asked about his wife’s shares in Infosys and whether it flew contrary to his own advice to businesses, the chancellor replied: “I am a …