Rishi Sunak defends wife on non-dom status

The chancellor has defended his wife when it emerged that she held tax-deductible non-domicile status, as it was reported that her aides accused Number 10 of being responsible for the briefing.

Rishi Sunak said his wife Akshata Murthy – who is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds – had done nothing wrong in choosing a financial arrangement that meant she was not legally bound to pay tax in the UK on foreign income. Huh.

He has blamed Labor for the “horrific” smears against his family, but The Telegraph reported that unnamed aides of the chancellor claimed the prime minister’s office was behind the leaks – an accusation No. 10 and No. 11 strongly denied. Did.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “It is clearly untrue that Number 10 is behind the briefing.

