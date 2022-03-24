Rishi Sunak grilled on Sky News about wife’s alleged ties to Russia

Rishi Sunak has dismissed suggestions that his wife has financial links to the Vladimir Putin regime.

The chancellor, who appeared in the morning broadcast round after his spring statement on Wednesday, was challenged over claims that his family was benefiting from Kremlin operations, while he urged businesses to cut ties with Russia.

The Tory minister asked UK firms to “think carefully” about investments in Russian enterprises that would benefit Putin as Boris Johnson’s government lifts sanctions. I urge firms to think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they can help the Putin regime. I would also like to clarify that there is no case for new investments in Russia. https://t.co/jcFL95aLqfpic.twitter.com/6mLd7C2kDM — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 13th…

