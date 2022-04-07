Rishi Sunak News – Live: Chancellor’s wife defends non-Dom tax situation, seeks clarification on Labor

Campaigners in Rishi Sunak criticize the chancellor’s national insurance hike

Labor has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to “immediately explain” how much his family has saved on tax bills after it is revealed that his millionaire wife Akshata Murthy has claimed non-domicile status.

Though it was not disclosed how much Ms Murthy has saved, sources said. Independent This could amount to millions of pounds over several years as a tax on foreign income.

“Non-DOM” status means it does not have to pay UK tax on income from dividends from overseas investments, rental payments on property overseas or bank interest. The status also means that one avoids the UK inheritance tax.

A spokesperson for Ms Murthy said: “Akshata Murthy is a citizen of India,…