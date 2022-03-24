Rishi Sunak says more intervention could come on energy bills before October

Rishi Sunak The U.S. has suggested that the government could intervene on energy bills before autumn, if by the end of summer it appears they will rise in October.
it comes after Chancellor’s Spring Statement Yesterday (Wednesday, 23 March) in which he tried to implement some measures and deal with it as well as the cost of life crisis and rising petrol prices.
Mr Sunak announced that he would Doubling the domestic support fund to £1 billion, including removing VAT on materials such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation,
Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Sunak He was asked whether the government would intervene on energy bills if they were set to rise again before October.