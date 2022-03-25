Rishi Sunak’s wife ‘has £490m stake in company still operating in Moscow’

Rishi Sunak’s wife has a £490 million stake in a company still operating in Moscow and linked to a major Russian bank.

Akshata Murthy is a multi-millionaire who owns shares in tech giant Infosys owned by her father, billionaire Narayana Murthy.

The company’s chairman is an ardent supporter of the billionaire Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mirror Report.

Modi has refused to impose sanctions on Russia and has not participated in UN Security Council votes against Ukrainian aggression.

The Murthy family’s stake in Infosys is reportedly worth several billions.

The company has four offices in the UK as well as an office in Kulakov Lane, Moscow, but is Indian-owned and therefore not subject to UK restrictions.

