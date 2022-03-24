Rishi Sunak’s wife has £490million stake in company still operating in Moscow

Rishi Sunak quips on ‘Family Ties for Russia’ by Sekar

Tax Research UK director Professor Richard Murphy claimed today that Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s alleged financial ties to Russia mean he is not a ‘fit and proper’ person to be in charge of the country’s purse.

Rishi Sunak’s wife holds a £490 million stake in a company that is still operating in Moscow and linked to a major Russian bank.

Multi-millionaire Akshata Murthy holds shares in tech giant Infosys, which is owned by her father, Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy.

Mr Murthy, who is now the honorary chairman of the company, is a high-profile supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has refused to impose sanctions on Russia despite the bloodshed.