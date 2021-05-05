Rishita Gets Trapped In Shiva’s Plan







The recent episode of Pandya Store starts with where Dhara says to Gautum that they should organize a ceremony of the “Maha Mrityunjay” mantra. Gautum mentions it will take a long time approximately 15 days, so they should take permission from his mother. Then Dhara makes a call to her and Suman receives it meanwhile asks why she did not call her for the last three hours. She replies that they want to take her permission because they want to organize a “Maha Mrityunjay” mantra chanting ceremony.

Then Dhara says that now they got the permission so without any ado they should arrange it, Gautum says do not take any tension he will arrange everything. Then Gautum says that she should take care of Krish because it’s necessary to give respect to both Rishita and Raavi. Dhara says that Krissh is a wise person and he will not do anything which will make them hurt along with Dhara. Then Dhara says that she always takes care of them, but who will take care of her.

After that, Guatum says he is there to handle her and they hug each other and get slept, another side Krish is taking the ghost’s attire so that he can make Rishita afraid. Another side Rishita closes all doors and windows and says that in childhood his father used to say that she should read “Hanuman Chalisa” but she did not listen to him. Meanwhile, Dev comes to her and holds her hand but she gets shocked and says that she heard in this type of mansion ghosts are living.

Then Prafulla comes to Anita and says that about whim she was thinking about, she says that it seems that she is missing Hardik whole-heartedly. But Anita says it’s not like this she is not thinking about him and says she can not go there because they do not like to see her face. So to whom she will talk, then Prafulla says that she will always be with her so she can make calls to her anytime anywhere. Whenever she will feel alone so there is no need to think more.

Then Raavi comes to Shiva and says that she will sleep on the bad no matter what will happen for this. On another side Krish does such things so that Rishita gets afraid and he sets a candle and calls Rishita’s name, she tries to wake Dev but he does not respond to her. Then Gradually Krish comes to her and she screams, and he runs from them, so do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 07:30 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.