Rival teams hit back at Aston Martin legal threat

Three rival staff bosses have hit again at options Aston Martin could launch authorized motion in opposition to Components 1’s aerodynamic rule modifications for 2021.

Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer suspects the modifications had been designed particularly to deal with Mercedes‘ utter dominance of the game – with different ‘low rake’ vehicles additionally affected.

“I am not a conspiracy theorist, however it was made clear by all of us with low rake that the modifications would have a higher impact on us. And so it occurred,” he stated.

“As a staff now we have to work exhausting to claw again every part we will, however on the identical time we needs to be having the discussions with the FIA to see if something may be performed to make it a bit extra equitable.”

When requested if authorized motion is feasible, Szafnauer hinted that he’s involved that the rule modifications could have been instigated by Liberty Media – not the rule-making FIA.

“I believe we are going to get to that time after the dialogue (with the FIA),” Szafnauer stated. “It is exhausting to foretell however I believe the proper factor to do is to see what may be performed.”

Purple Bull’s Christian Horner hit again at Szafnauer, calling him “a bit of naive” to assume that guidelines are going to be overturned “after the method was absolutely adopted”.

“I am struggling to get my head round that,” he added.

Alpha Tauri chief Franz Tost agrees: “Everybody agreed to the principles – they weren’t made in a single day.

“Everybody has to come back to phrases with the principles and the brand new tyres,” he informed f1-insider.com. “Some did job, some did not. It has at all times been like this.

“As for the drawback for Mercedes – they gained the primary race. So, in contrast to Aston Martin, they appear to be getting alongside fairly nicely with the brand new guidelines.”

Tost stated he can not think about that the principles will probably be modified mid-season as it might require the unanimous approval of each staff, “and I do know not less than two who would not associate with that”.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto commented: “Ferrari was pressured to cease creating the automotive in 2020 after Australia. We had no approach of enhancing our poor efficiency.

“However that is simply a part of the sport. The foundations are the identical for everybody.”

Mercedes staff boss Toto Wolff was reluctant to remark at Imola, however he stated one query to be answered is whether or not any choices had been made “particularly to decelerate vehicles with a sure idea”.

“I believe all of this has but to be sorted out.”

Lastly, staff driver Sebastian Vettel stated Aston Martin can not merely change the 2021 automotive’s idea mid-season.

“We simply should make the most effective of what now we have now. That is life typically,” he stated.