River opening in the Cup amid tense social atmosphere in Limas

Gallardo in training (photo Jose Romero).

River Plate will debut this Wednesday at the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores de América, when they travel to Alianza Lima amid Peru’s tense social climate.

The match relating to the first date of Group F will be played at the National Stadium in Lima from 9:00 pm, mediated by Colombian Wilmer Roldan, and will be broadcast by Fox Sports and Star+.

As in the seven participations in the Libertadores of the Gallardo era, the first appearance will be as a visitor, where they have mixed fortunes with 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses.

The preview of the river presentation was influenced by the delicate social situation that Peru is going through with protests in the streets of Lima that have led to…