River Today: Gallardo’s training against Alianza Lima, social tensions worrying Peru and the latest news

River News Today, Wednesday 6 April. Amid the social chaos in Lima, the millionaire Inca has landed in the country and is preparing to tour the Blue and White team for the Copa Libertadores.
The possible formation of the river Vs. Alianza Lima for the Copa Libertadores
Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Jonathan Maidan or Leandro González Pirez, David Martinez, Milton Casco; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez; Santiago Simone, Nicolas de la Cruz, Juan Fernando Quintero or Esquiel Barco; Julian Alvarez.
Tremendous negative streak that Alianza Lima would like to cut…
