River vs. Argentina Juniors | TV Channels, Schedule & Live Streaming Links & Time to watch Professional League Cup matches online at Monumental Stadium for free

Receives The Greatest Bicho for the ninth date of the Professional League Cup. Marcelo Gallardo’s team is going for a win that will allow him to climb to the top of Zone A. Will return to victory after a draw against Racing last Sunday.

Rivers will receive Argentina Juniors for the ninth round of the Professional League Cup. The meeting will take place on Sunday, April 10 at Memorial Stadium and will begin at 7:00 pm. Doll’s leadership will go to a new victory after last weekend’s resounding victory against Defense and Justice in Florencio Varela. match referee…