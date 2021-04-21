‘Riverdale’ is still absolutely ridiculous: These memes prove it – Film TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Keep in mind when Riverdale was simply one other easy homicide thriller present? Neither can we.

Because the seasons go on, Riverdale takes on extra & extra. . . inventive plot factors and storylines to the purpose of incoherence. The most recent season, which is at the moment on Netflix, doesn’t seem like it’s going to interrupt that sample anytime quickly.

After all, Twitter has been offering some nice Riverdale memes by means of all of it, so we investigated the threads and located the very best of the bunch. Seize your soccer jacket and dive into these superb Riverdale memes.

Overreaction

Word to self: don’t mess with Jughead’s fries.

Take it down

Yeah, that’s not a flattering angle, dude.

Prime college students

How do these Riverdale memes seize the chaos of the present that simply? Additionally, that appears about proper, character sensible.

Hazard sense tingling

Somebody actually should cease him. . . oh, too late.

Backstage magic

We predict they might have backed their manufacturing group right into a nook on that entrance. Only a hunch although. . .

Not humorous

Riverdale doesn’t have the very best observe recording in maintaining beloved characters alive. . . or untraumatized. . . or out of the blue altering their core beliefs. . . characterization will not be their sturdy go well with is what we’re implying right here.

Division of labor

Don’t neglect being shirtless – that’s considered one of Archie’s largest contributions to Riverdale (not that we’re complaining).

Betty, I select you!

This meme simply proves how hilariously nuts the entire Darkish Betty storyline was. We’d positively summon her into battle although.

Can’t cease watching

Like an accident on the freeway, you shouldn’t look however you simply can’t cease.

Not what we anticipated

Keep in mind after we stated characterization was not their sturdy go well with? Exhibit A.

Have any hilarious Riverdale memes? Drop them beneath within the feedback to maintain the various, many risks of Riverdale at bay.

