Riya & Priyanshi Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, Download

Riya & Priyanshi is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Nuefliks App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sapna sappu. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Nuefliks app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 4 April 2021. Riya & Priyanshi web series is directed by Sapna sappu. Nuefliks is the producer of the web series. Nuefliks recently buy Fliz App, so all the production web series of fliz is also available on Nuefliks. Riya & Priyanshi web series plot rotates around a married woman, who lives alone and starts an affair with a neighbor teen boy.
Riya & Priyanshi Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Riya & Priyanshi
|Director
|Sapna sappu
|Producer
|Sapna sappu
|Written by/Story
|Sapna sappu
|Screenplay
|Chital Rajesh Tripathi
|Production Company
|Sapna
Chital Rajesh Tripathi
Nuefliks Production Mumbai
|Lead Cast
|Sapna Sappu
Satakshi shorya
Pooja dey
Farman haider
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|3
|Country
|India
|Music
|Ram Lal
|Cinematographer
|Yes Boy
|Releasing Date
|26 November 2020
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Nuefliks
Riya & Priyanshi Trailer
Riya & Priyanshi Cast and Details
Riya
Priyanshi
Satakshi shorya
Pooja dey
Farman haider
Where to watch Riya & Priyanshi Officially?
Legally you can watch Riya & Priyanshi web series at Nuefliks app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.