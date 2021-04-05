ENTERTAINMENT

Riya & Priyanshi Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, Download

Riya & Priyanshi Web Series Cast

Riya & Priyanshi is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Nuefliks App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sapna sappu. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Nuefliks app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 4 April 2021. Riya & Priyanshi web series is directed by Sapna sappu. Nuefliks is the producer of the web series. Nuefliks recently buy Fliz App, so all the production web series of fliz is also available on Nuefliks. Riya & Priyanshi web series plot rotates around a married woman, who lives alone and starts an affair with a neighbor teen boy.

Riya & Priyanshi Wiki and Crew

Name Riya & Priyanshi
Director Sapna sappu
Producer Sapna sappu
Written by/Story Sapna sappu
Screenplay Chital Rajesh Tripathi
Production Company Sapna
Chital Rajesh Tripathi
Nuefliks Production Mumbai
Lead Cast Sapna Sappu
Satakshi shorya
Pooja dey
Farman haider
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Ram Lal
Cinematographer Yes Boy
Releasing Date 26 November 2020
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Riya & Priyanshi Trailer

Riya & Priyanshi Cast and Details

Riya

Priyanshi

Satakshi shorya
Pooja dey
Farman haider

Where to watch Riya & Priyanshi Officially?

Legally you can watch Riya & Priyanshi web series at Nuefliks app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

