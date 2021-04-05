Riya & Priyanshi Web Series Cast, Trailer, Story, Wiki, Download

Riya & Priyanshi is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Nuefliks App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sapna sappu. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Nuefliks app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 4 April 2021. Riya & Priyanshi web series is directed by Sapna sappu. Nuefliks is the producer of the web series. Nuefliks recently buy Fliz App, so all the production web series of fliz is also available on Nuefliks. Riya & Priyanshi web series plot rotates around a married woman, who lives alone and starts an affair with a neighbor teen boy.

Riya & Priyanshi Wiki and Crew

Name Riya & Priyanshi Director Sapna sappu Producer Sapna sappu Written by/Story Sapna sappu Screenplay Chital Rajesh Tripathi Production Company Sapna

Chital Rajesh Tripathi

Nuefliks Production Mumbai Lead Cast Sapna Sappu

Satakshi shorya

Pooja dey

Farman haider Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Ram Lal Cinematographer Yes Boy Releasing Date 26 November 2020 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Riya & Priyanshi Trailer

Riya & Priyanshi Cast and Details

Where to watch Riya & Priyanshi Officially?

Legally you can watch Riya & Priyanshi web series at Nuefliks app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.