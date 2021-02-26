RJS vs MUM Fantasy Prediction: Rajasthan vs Mumbai Best Fantasy Pitches OD for Vijay Hazare Trophy | sport

RJS vs MUM Fantasy Prediction: Rajasthan vs Mumbai – 27 February 2021 (Jaipur). Big players like Prithvi Shaw, Surkumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are on display.

Rajasthan will face Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 league match, which will be played at the KL Saini Stadium in Jaipur.

Mumbai have won all their three games so far in the tournament, while Rajasthan have won just one of their three matches. Team Mumbai are in excellent form, and they will definitely be favorites to win the game.

Pitch report – This track should be good for batting.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Rajasthan Rajasthan – Manender Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Chaudhary, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Shivam Dubey, Shardul Thakur, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Parkar.

Squad must have 5 players

P. Shaw, S. Yadav, S. Iyer, M. Lommor, and R. Bishnoi.

RJS vs MUM team wicket-keeper

Manendra Singh (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Singh has scored 141 runs in the tournament, while his average has been 41.00. He started the innings for Rajasthan.

RJS vs Mm Team Batsmen

S. Iyer (Price 10), S. Yadav (Price 10), and Prithvi Shaw (Price 9.5) We will have Mumbai batsmen. Shaw scored a brilliant double century in the previous game, while he scored a total of 366 runs in the tournament. Surya has scored 212 runs at an average of 70.66, while Iyer has scored 142 runs in some matches. All three are on fire.

Arjit Gupta (Price 8.5) We will have Rajasthan batsmen. Gupta scored 380 runs last season, while he has scored 74 runs at an average of 37.00 this season. He is one of the most technically skilled players on the side.

RJS vs Mm Team all-rounders

Prashant Solanki (Price 8.5) Our all-rounder from Mumbai will be. Solanki is a talented all-rounder, and he fielded a player in the last game at an economy of 4.80.

Mahipal Lomror (Price 9.5) Our all-rounder from Rajasthan will be. Lomror has scored 182 runs in the tournament at an average of 60.66, while he has scored some half-centuries. He was brilliant in the recent SMAT 2021.

RJS vs Mm Team Bowlers

Dhawal Kulkarni (Price 8.5) and Shardul Thakur (Price 8.5) We will have Mumbai bowlers. Kulkarni has taken eight wickets in some matches, while Shardul has taken three wickets. Both of them are experienced bowlers.

Ravi Bishnoi (Price 9) and Aniket Chaudhary (Price 8.5) We will have Rajasthan bowlers. Bishnoi has taken seven wickets in the tournament, while Aniket has taken three wickets. Both also performed well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Match Prediction: Mumbai will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain’s picks + Shreyas Iyer and Mahipal Lomror

pay attention: For the teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide for the match and players.