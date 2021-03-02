[RKSK] National Adolescent Health Program 2021 | Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram Apply | ReaderMaster

Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram 2021 | National Adolescent Health Program Apply Online | RKSK Benefits & Guidelines PDF | RKS Program Plan

Hello friends, today we are there for you “National Adolescent Health Program (RKSK)” Has brought information about The program was launched on January 7, 2014. The key principles of this program are adolescent participation and leadership, equality and inclusion, strategic equality and strategic partnership with other sectors and stakeholders. This program enables all adolescents in India to make informed and responsible decisions related to their health and well-being and realize their full potential by using the services and support they need to do so.

To guide the implementation of this program, the MOHFW in collaboration with the UNFPA has developed a National Adolescent Health Strategy. It reintroduces existing clinic-based curative approaches to focus on more holistic models based on the continuum of care for adolescent health and developmental needs. Nation teen health program, Will comprehensively address the health needs of 243 million adolescents. It introduces community-based interventions through peer educators, and is outlined in collaboration with other ministries and state governments.

National Adolescent Health Program Details in Hindi – Under the National Adolescent Health Program it is seen that adolescents (10–19 years) constitute about one-fifth of India’s population. It represents a huge opportunity that can change the social and economic fortunes of the country. The large and growing relative share of teenagers in India, and the absolute number, requires that the nation ensure that they become a vibrant, creative force that can contribute to sustainable and inclusive growth.

Adolescents should invest substantially in education, health, development and other areas to fulfill their potential. Investments in adolescents will have an immediate, direct and positive impact on India’s health goals. The strategy aims to create an effective, appropriate, acceptable and accessible service package that addresses a range of adolescent health and developmental needs.

Objectives of National Adolescent Health Program

Objectives of National Adolescent Health Program – The objectives of the National Adolescent Health Program are as follows.

Improve nutrition Increase mental health Prevent injuries and violence Prevent substance abuse Improve sexual and reproductive health

The population of boys / girls in the age group of 10 to 19 years in India is 1/5 of the total population of the country and the population of boys / girls in the age group of 10 to 24 years is 1/3 of the total population of the country. A young country cannot be envisaged without taking care of the better health of adolescents. It was done by the Government of India in early 2014. National Adolescent Health Program (RKSK) It is designed keeping in mind the facts of better health of teenagers. The program was launched by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. According to RKSK, persons from 10 to 19 years of age in urban and rural areas (whether it is boy or girl, married or unmarried, poor or rich, school student / girl student or school drop out) will be called adolescents.

7 C and Six Strategic Priorities in RKSK Mission

7 C & Six Strategic Priorities in RKSK – There are 7 C’s and six strategic priorities under the National Adolescent Health Program. Which are as follows:

7Cs => To apply this paradigm, the strategy identifies seven critical components (7C), which need to be ensured in all program areas. These components are as follows:

Coverage (Coverage) Content Communities (Community) Counseling Communication Convergence (Convergence) Clinics (health facilities)

Six Strategic => Six Strategic Priorities (Program) Areas that emerged from a situational analysis of adolescent health and development needs in India. Are as follows:

Nutrition Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Non-communicable disease (NCD) Substance abuse Injuries and violence (including gender-based violence) mental health

RKSK National Adolescent Health Program Strategies

National Adolescent Health Vertical Strategies – To achieve the objectives, the strategy / intervention can be grouped as follows:

(1) Community Based Intervention:

Peer Education (PE)

Quarterly Adolescent Health Day (AHD)

Weekly Iron and Folic Acid Supplement Program (WIFS)

Menstrual Hygiene Plan (MHS)

(2) Facility based interventions:

Strengthening Adolescent Friendly Health Clinics (AFHC)

(3) Convergence:

Within Health and Family Welfare – FP, MH (include VHND), RBSK, NACP, National Tobacco Control Program National Mental Health Program, NCD and IEC

With other departments / schemes – WCD (ICDS, KSY, BSY, SABLA), HRD (AEP, MDM), Youth Affairs and Sports (Adolescent Empowerment Scheme, National Service Scheme, NYKS, NPYAD)

Note – Focus on Social and Behavior Change Communication with Inter Personal Communication Each strategy / intervention typically addresses more than one objective.

Health Care Services in National Adolescent Health Program

Health Care Services in Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram – The following services are available under RKSK:

Treatment of severe malnutrition. Treatment of common RTI / STI problems. Treatment of menstrual disorders. Treatment for sexual concerns of men and women. Mental Health Services / Management of Depression. Treatment of non communicable diseases and other common diseases. Management of injuries related to accidents and violence. Management of sexual abuse among girls. Management of substance abuse. Treatment of hypertensive diseases such as hypertension, stroke, cardio-vascular diseases and diabetes.

RKSK National Adolescent Health Program PDF

National Adolescent Health Program (RKSK) PDF – DOWNLOAD the PDF file associated with this scheme and click on the link below for more information.

Download RKSK Guidelines PDF

