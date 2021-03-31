RM Vs ANA Live Score Today’s Match Euro League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Anadolu Efes Istanbul Scorecard

The Euro League 2020-21 match is scheduled between two astonishing teams Real Madrid (RM) facing off Anadolu Efes Istanbul (ANA) on Tuesday 30 March 2021 and the match is playing on WiZink Center. Both the teams are ready to battle against each other and want this win in their account. This match is Round 32 of the Regular Season and the match will be live streaming on Bet365 but for that, the viewers must have a funded Bet365 account. Both the team faced off each other in the last year December 2020 in which RM won the game by scoring 73.

LEAGUE- Euro League 2020-21

MATCH- RM VS ANA

DATE- 30th March 2021, Tuesday

TIME- 10:30 PM

VENUE- WiZink Center

The last year both the team faced off each other but RM registered the winning in their account and this time ANA will take revenge for their last defeat. This match is going to be very interesting to watch as both the teams do not want to lose this game in order to move their further step to win this league. RM is not so playing well as compared to ANA but RM won the previous matches they played recently.

Real Madrid is currently attaining the 7th position on the standing tables and played 31 matches so far in which they won 18 matches but also lost 13 matches. The total points they scored so far is 2419 in this league. But if we compared the position of both the teams RM has a need to work on their strategy if they want to win this match. This match is really important for the team RM if they want to increase their position on the scoring tables.’

Real Madrid (RM):

Deck

Fabien

Tristan

Tavares

Carlos

Anadolu Efes Istanbul (MAIN):

Pleiss

Simon

Anderson

Larkin

Singleton

As compared to their rival team, ANA attained a good position on the standing tables as they are in 3rd position. The total 31 matches they played so far in which they won 20 matches and lost 11 matches but their winning is quite high as compared to their defeats.

The total points they scored so far is 2563 in this league. Looking at the statistics of these standing tables ANA is the most favorite team who will win this match and ANA also does now want to lose their position on the standing tables.

This match is really interesting to watch as RM wants to win this game in order to move forward on the standing tables whereas their opponents are playing for their pride.