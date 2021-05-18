RNC Chairwoman McDaniel: Big Tech silenced a president. Could you be next? – Fox News

Have you heard the news? In Joe Biden’s America, Big Tech oligarchs can take away your constitutional right to free speech.

It’s hard to draw any other conclusion after Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld President Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram earlier this month. He’s already been banned from Twitter for months.

These decisions certify what many conservatives have unfortunately come to know: Big Tech companies are partisan actors who silence right-leaning voices for the crime of speaking up against the left’s orthodoxy.

Now, they have silenced the 45th president of the United States.

FACEBOOK OVERSIGHT BOARD UPHOLDS TRUMP BAN, BUT CALLS INDEFINITE SUSPENSION ‘NOT APPROPRIATE’

This is just the latest and most egregious example of Big Tech’s clear bias against conservatives.

Recall when, ahead of the 2020 election, the New York Post broke a series of deeply concerning stories about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and a related federal investigation into his taxes.

Twitter leapt at the chance to kill the story, unilaterally banning the New York Post – one of America’s best-known, most widely-read newspapers – from the platform.

TRUMP SLAMS FACEBOOK BAN AS ‘TOTAL DISGRACE,’ SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES ‘MUST PAY A POLITICAL PRICE’

The reporting done by the Post has since been confirmed. A poll conducted after the scandal found that 13% of Biden voters would have changed their vote had they known about the now-first son’s salacious legal troubles.

Big Tech doesn’t discriminate on reach, illustrating their ironclad dedication to silencing conservative voices at every level of discourse.

In just the past couple of weeks, Twitter suspended the chairwoman of the California Republican Party for 12 days without explanation for “suspicious activity” and permanently banned conservative activist James O’Keefe.

Facebook and Twitter are multibillion-dollar corporations headed by some of the richest men in the world. They are not accountable to voters and do not represent America’s politically diverse citizenry

Twitter often refers to these politically-motivated bans as mistakes. For some reason, those errors in judgment always seem to target those on the right.

It’s even more concerning when you consider who Big Tech DOES allow on their platforms. Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has tweeted outright Holocaust denialism? He’s still posting away.

More from Opinion

Louis Farrakhan, who has repeatedly called for violence and tweets open anti-Semitism? Twitter’s fine with him, too.

How about representatives of China’s government, which is engaged in a genocide against Uyghur Muslims? Their accounts are also safe. America’s enemies are allowed on Twitter – but Big Tech prefers to silence conservatives.

Facebook and Twitter are multibillion-dollar corporations headed by some of the richest men in the world. They are not accountable to voters and do not represent America’s politically diverse citizenry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

However, they are a near-universal presence in American life, drawing millions upon millions of users and representing the modern public square. With this extensive power, they have chosen to take political sides and brazenly attack those who stray from their hard-left, partisan line.

This is unacceptable, and even in our hyper-partisan discourse, it has managed to unite key figures on the right and left.

Some conservatives are taking tangible, productive action to fight back against Big Tech’s overwhelming political bias.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading legislation that will push the balance of power back to consumers, giving them more control over their privacy and data, which tech companies have been known to abuse.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recently introduced legislation to break up the tech oligarchs in Silicon Valley, lessening their corrosive, partisan hold on our public discourse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans will continue leading the fight to protect your rights against Silicon Valley billionaires and the Democrats who enable their attacks on free speech.

Every American needs to understand the lesson behind Facebook’s recent ban of President Trump: if they can do it to an American president, they can do it to you, too.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM RNC CHAIRWOMAN RONNA McDANIEL

