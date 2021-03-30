ENTERTAINMENT

RNL vs RKN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Euro League 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
RNL vs RKN

After winning the first leg, the team Rhein-Neckar is all set to compete against RK Nexe in the upcoming match of the Euro League 2021. This next coming combat between the two teams is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Tuesday). According to IST, the RNL vs RKN match is going to begin at 10:30 PM IST. With the help of this article, we are going to cover major details about RNL vs RKN match, so without further ado let’s get started with the preview.

RNL vs RKN

Rhein-Neckar vs RK Nexe Preview

The teams Rhein-Neckar and RK Nexe are going to join a face-off on Tuesday in the upcoming hours. Talking about both the teams’ performances individually, the Rhein-Neckar lost their last match which they played against Goppingen and faced defeat by 31-32 scores. Earlier this, the team has won against Ludwigshafen by 31-27 scores. And prior this match, the team RNL has won three matches back-to-back against Leipzig, Nexe and Minden respectively. On the other hand, the team RK Nexe has faced defeat in their previous match which they have played against Motor Zaporozhye. In that match, RKN has scored 28 points while their opponent won the match by scoring 35 points. Before this match, the team RKN has played against Vojvodina, in which they have gained success by 26-21 scores.

RNL vs RKN Recent Form

The current form of the team Rhein-Neckar is better than their opponent team RK Nexe looking at their previously played five matches in the tournament. The team RNL has won 4 and lost one match and their recent form is WWWWL. On the other hand, their rival team RKN has won three and lost two matches and their current form is WLWWL. Both the teams RNL and RKN are going to join this combat after getting a defeat in their last match.

Winner Prediction

If we look at both the team’s performances in the last five matches, the team Rhein-Neckar has the upper hand against RK Nexe. In their recently participated five matches, the team Rhein-Neckar has gained four victories and losing only one game, whereas, the team RK Nexe has gained success in three matches and defeat in two games. In their last match where these two teams have encountered against each other was won by the team Rhein-Neckar. In all the past situations, team Rhein-Neckar has surpassed RK Nexe. Therefore, there are more chances of Rhein-Neckar to win this upcoming match on Tuesday.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top