RNL vs RKN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks Euro League 2021

After winning the first leg, the team Rhein-Neckar is all set to compete against RK Nexe in the upcoming match of the Euro League 2021. This next coming combat between the two teams is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Tuesday). According to IST, the RNL vs RKN match is going to begin at 10:30 PM IST. With the help of this article, we are going to cover major details about RNL vs RKN match, so without further ado let’s get started with the preview.

Rhein-Neckar vs RK Nexe Preview

The teams Rhein-Neckar and RK Nexe are going to join a face-off on Tuesday in the upcoming hours. Talking about both the teams’ performances individually, the Rhein-Neckar lost their last match which they played against Goppingen and faced defeat by 31-32 scores. Earlier this, the team has won against Ludwigshafen by 31-27 scores. And prior this match, the team RNL has won three matches back-to-back against Leipzig, Nexe and Minden respectively. On the other hand, the team RK Nexe has faced defeat in their previous match which they have played against Motor Zaporozhye. In that match, RKN has scored 28 points while their opponent won the match by scoring 35 points. Before this match, the team RKN has played against Vojvodina, in which they have gained success by 26-21 scores.

RNL vs RKN Recent Form

The current form of the team Rhein-Neckar is better than their opponent team RK Nexe looking at their previously played five matches in the tournament. The team RNL has won 4 and lost one match and their recent form is WWWWL. On the other hand, their rival team RKN has won three and lost two matches and their current form is WLWWL. Both the teams RNL and RKN are going to join this combat after getting a defeat in their last match.

Winner Prediction

If we look at both the team’s performances in the last five matches, the team Rhein-Neckar has the upper hand against RK Nexe. In their recently participated five matches, the team Rhein-Neckar has gained four victories and losing only one game, whereas, the team RK Nexe has gained success in three matches and defeat in two games. In their last match where these two teams have encountered against each other was won by the team Rhein-Neckar. In all the past situations, team Rhein-Neckar has surpassed RK Nexe. Therefore, there are more chances of Rhein-Neckar to win this upcoming match on Tuesday.