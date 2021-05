The Yellow Jackets were hitting on all cylinders as they defeated the Demon Deacons, 70-54. This was just Wake Forest’s fourth game of the season and second game since November 27th. Georgia Tech scored 26 points off of 18 Wake turnovers. Jose Alvarado scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. Michael Devoe scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets, hitting all of his four three-pointers in the first half.