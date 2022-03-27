Road tourism: Canapino was left with victory in the Concepción del Uruguay. Mangoni from Balkar and Todino from Buenos Aires complete the podium

Arrecife’s Agustin Canapino (Chevrolet) won the final of the Turismo Carretera at the Concepción del Uruguay racetrack, winning the third race of the annual calendar of the popular automobile category, scheduled for the 2022 season.

The four-time champion of the division returned to victory (he had not done so since early 2021 when he emerged victorious at Roberto Maures de la Plata), after flirting with the prospect of winning not only on debut at Vedma. But also in the second race of the year in Centenario. Canapino covered 25 laps in 36m57s958/1000 at an average speed of 173,333 kph.

The race was dominated from start to finish by Canapino, who took the lead in the first corner,…