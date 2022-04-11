Roads around the East Link Bridge and the port are blocked

Dublin City Council urged motorists to avoid the Dublin Port area on Monday morning as truck drivers and riders launched a protest to bring the capital city to a “standstill”.
On Monday, at 3 a.m. on Monday, protesters gathered near the M1, M4, M7 and M11/M50 junctions to protest against rising fuel prices, before moving on to Dublin.
main traffic update
- East Link Toll Bridge Blocked
- Dublin Tunnel, south side, blocked
- East Wall Road roundabout blocked
- Sean Moore Road Roundabout Blocked
The council’s Traffic Management Center said trucks were blocking roundabouts on East Wall Road and Sean Moore early Monday.
