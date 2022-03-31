Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Rob Kardashian featured in 2020

Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap At Ex Blac Chyna After She Claims They Pay ‘No Child Support’

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Rob Kardashian and Grammy-nominated rapper Tyga both clapped on their ex-fiancé Blac Chyna on Wednesday after she claimed they offered her “no child support.”

The DC-born 33-year-old tweeted that she had to ‘give up’ three of her five cars on Tuesday to provide for Tyga’s nine-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson and Rob’s five-year-old daughter, Dream Rainey. ,

‘Yesterday I had to leave my 3 cars. My reasons – morals, beliefs, being a single mother, [and] not support. I’m a mama,’ Black – who has 21.4 million social media followers – tweeted on Wednesday.

Photo of Grammy-nominated rapper Tyga on March 22

Defending themselves: Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Rob Kardashian (L) and Grammy-nominated rapper Tyga (R) both clapped at their ex-fiancé Blac Chyna…


