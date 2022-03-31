Rob Kardashian and Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna's 'No Child Support' Claims

Rob Kardashian and Tyga have both responded to claims from their mutual ex-partner Blac Chyna that they get “no support” from the father of their children.

The 33-year-old model tweeted on Wednesday: “Yesterday I had to give up my 3 cars… because of me… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support, I’m a mama.”

In a second post, she said: “Single no child support.”

Rapper Tyga, who shares nine-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna, responded to the allegations on The Shade Room’s Twitter page. “I Pay 40k A Year For My Son”[s] school and he lives with me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support?

Kardashian, who shares a five-year-old dream with Chyna, also wrote on the same post, saying: “I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every…


