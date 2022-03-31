Rob Kardashian, Tyga slam Blac Chyna for child support complaints

Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga, the father of Blac Chyna’s children, laughed at her complaint, saying they get “no support” from their former members.

“I pay 40k a year for my son’s school and he lives with me. Why would I pay child support,” shared Tyga, 32 in the shadow roomThe comments section of a post about Chyna “giving up” her three cars.

Chyna and Tyga have a 9-year-old son, King Cairo.

Tyga’s clap-back led fans to believe the reality star may have been referring to the 35-year-old Kardashian, the father of her second child, with whom she shares…


