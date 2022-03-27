Rob Mills and Olympia Valance Vote on Dancing With the Stars

Olympia Valance struggles not to break down in tears as she and Rob Mills are voted out on Dancing With the Stars shortly before the grand finale
It was the final waltz for Dancing With the Stars: All Stars contestants Rob Mills and Olympia Valance on Sunday night.
She was voted out during a brutal elimination round after entering a dance-off with Denny Hines and her dance partner Lew Masada.
When all was said and done, 51-year-old singer Denny arrived to attend the grand finale.
