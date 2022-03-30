Rob Page praises Wales youth after Czech draw to prepare for ‘massive’ June

Boss Rob Page says Wales’ young fringe players point to a bright future with impressive performances in their friendly draw with the Czech Republic.
Page made 10 changes to the team that defeated Austria in last week’s World Cup play-off semi-finals as Wales drew 1-1.
Cardiff City playmaker Rubin Colville, 19, scored his first Wales goal and Nottingham Forest’s 20-year-old Brennan Johnson shone with him in the attack.
“There were some big demonstrations tonight [Tuesday]Page said.
“As soon as we found out we had a friendly, it was an obvious choice [to rotate],
“We were never going to risk Dan James, Ben Davis, or introduce Gareth Bale. We used that as an excuse to see …
