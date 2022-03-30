Rob Page praises Wales youth after Czech draw to prepare for ‘massive’ June

Rubin Colville’s (left) first goal for Wales was also his first senior goal at Cardiff City Stadium, where he plays his club football.

Boss Rob Page says Wales’ young fringe players point to a bright future with impressive performances in their friendly draw with the Czech Republic.

Page made 10 changes to the team that defeated Austria in last week’s World Cup play-off semi-finals as Wales drew 1-1.

Cardiff City playmaker Rubin Colville, 19, scored his first Wales goal and Nottingham Forest’s 20-year-old Brennan Johnson shone with him in the attack.

“There were some big demonstrations tonight [Tuesday]Page said.

“As soon as we found out we had a friendly, it was an obvious choice [to rotate],

“We were never going to risk Dan James, Ben Davis, or introduce Gareth Bale. We used that as an excuse to see …