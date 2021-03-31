Roberrt 21st Day Box Office Collection Total Worldwide Earning Report Kamai Vasool

Another thrilling and marvellous film released in theatres to entertain all the fans. Yes, we talking about Roberrt, which is an Indian Kannada-language film. The director of the movie is Tharun Sudhir who already contains a very huge fanbase across the country. The movie is full of thriller and action which is loved by many people after its release. So far, the movie got much appreciation from the audience and regularly getting much attention from the people because of the story and the performance of the personalities. The director is very happy after seeing the reviews of the audience and the critics.

Roberrt Box Office Collection

If we talk about the star cast of the movie then all the personalities are very superb and brilliant. The names of the personalities are written below.

Darshan

Jagapathi Babu

Ravi Kishan

Devaraj

P. Ravi Shankar

Asha bhat

The film was produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. The release date of the movie was 11th March 2021 and after that, the movie collection so much loves and attention from the audience in theatres. Here you will get the details of Roberrt Box Office Collection till today. The entire detail will be here available for all the people.

It is not false to tell that Darshan’s Roberrt is successful at the box office because the movie regularly doing very well. The movie is able to set a new benchmark in the industry because it is very close to breaking the record of the K.G.F. Box Office Collection. But, it not reached the amount, and the movie collects Rs. 17.04 Crore only in Karnataka on its opening day. After the public watches the performance of the star cast, they stated that it was extremely plausible and lovable.

Now, if talk about the Roberrt Day 2 Box Office Collection then it was Rs. 13 Crore. It is clearly stated that the movie doing extremely well in the theatres and collects Rs. 35 Crore to Rs. 40 Crore so far. Otherwise, the exact collection of the movie has not been revealed by the makers but very soon will be announced the entire Box Office collection of movie. Robert was about to top the list by almost beating the KGF box office collection, but it did not happen. But the movie has been included in the list of highest opening days. Now, it will be interesting to watch that the movie will be able to manage its second position or it will be lost it. So, stay connected with us to know more about the updates.