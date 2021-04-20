Roberrt Kannada Movie OTT Platform Release Date Announced!

One other much-awaited and anticipating movie goes to launch on the OTT platform. As everyone knows these days the OTT platforms have gotten very well-known for releasing new and entertaining content material to excite the viewers. There are numerous platforms which have come within the digital sphere and introducing motion pictures, internet collection, and tv exhibits. Amazon Prime Video is a type of platforms and going to launch a model new movie titled “Roberrt” which has been launched initially on March 11, 2021, in theatres. Now, the film is scheduled to be launched on 25 April 2021. Nevertheless, the makers haven’t confirmed the discharge date formally.

The film is Helmed by Tharun Sudhir and produced below the manufacturing home Umapathy Movies. The cinematography and enhancing are carried out by KM Prakash and Sudhakar S Raj respectively. Written by Tharun Sudhir and music composed by V. Harikrishna. The film options Darshan, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Krishan, Devaraj, P. Ravi Shankar, Asha Bhat. Many actors can be seen in supporting roles within the film.

Star Solid Identify of “Roberrt”

Darshan

Vinod Prabhakar

Jagapathi Babu

Ravi Kishan

Sonal Monteiro

Asha bhat

P. Ravi Shankar

The actors who’re going to look within the film are very outstanding and proficient. The actors have carried out exceptionally as they’ve given their finest efficiency within the film. The film is containing excellent actors who did their job commendably within the film. Darshan is essaying the primary lead function as Roberrt. He’s an Indian actor and producer. He made his debut as a lead actor within the movie Majestic in 2001. He has labored in lots of south movies such a Kalasipalya, Bulbul, Gaja, Namma Preethiya Ramu, Kariya, and Yajamana, and lots of extra.

Actress Asha Bhatt can even be seen within the film as Amrutha who’s a love curiosity of Roberrt. She is an actress, mannequin, and engineer. She additionally received the title of the sweetness pageant. In 2014, she turned Miss Supranational and gained big reputation. The actors have carried out their job exceptionally. The film managed to gather 102.7 crores on the field workplace. Now, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform on April 25, 2021, on the Amazon Prime Video. So, get able to benefit from the film on the OTT platform. Keep tuned with us for extra updates.