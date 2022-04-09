Robert Balaukoune hat-trick gives Ulster sensational 14-man win over Toulouse

Ulster earlier secured a surprise victory over Champions Cup holders Toulouse with the help of an unfortunate red card and a hat-trick from Robert Baloucoun.

The Ulster Flyers showed why he is considered one of the top talents in Irish rugby, while also showing Andy Farrell that he may have qualified for the Six Nations Championship sometime.

Toulouse started the game extremely poorly, second line Emmanuel Mayfou crashed after just six minutes, while Thomas Ramos added extras.

The game’s most pivotal moment came soon after, when Argentine winger Juan Cruz Mallia was dispatched to take Ben Moxham out in the air.

It was the right call by referee Wayne Barnes but extremely unfortunate for Malia as there was clearly no…