Robert Covington makes history against Milwaukee Bucks

Robert Covington had a shooting night that very few players in the NBA ever experience. he only dribbled nine times While scored 43 points on 11 three-pointers.

It sounds absolutely unbelievable to say that sentence out loud, but there are also layers of historical achievements involved. Covington’s 11 three-pointers were the most three-pointers ever in LA Clippers franchise history. Not only this, but it also equals to the highest earnings of any game so far this season.

The 43 points scored by Covington were his career high, and the 11 three-pointers in the three-point make were his career high. The Clippers collectively scored 153 points as a team, the most they scored in a single regular season game in franchise history. He completed it…