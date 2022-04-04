Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: From Sherlock Holmes to Iron Man, 5 Best Roles of RDJ!

Robert Downey Jr is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. The impact the man has had on pop-culture has been extremely big to say the least. RDJ has appeared in some of the biggest and most impactful films of the last few years, and has become a box office juggernaut that only few actors could dream of being. He is definitely a huge fan favourite, and he backs all the claims up with his acting. Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black Reunite For an Amazon Studios Film Based on Richard Stark’s Novels!

RDJ not only has starred in some of the biggest films of all time, he has all played some of the most iconic roles to ever grace the big screen. From solving crimes as Sherlock Holmes to saving the entire world as Iron Man, RDJ has become synonymous with these…