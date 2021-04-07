Robert Downey Jr. Started her career as a child artist – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Robert Downey Jr. Started her career as a child artist

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr., who became famous by playing the role of Tony Stark aka Ironman in Marvel Studios’ superhit films, is celebrating his 56th birthday on April 4. He was born in Manhattan, New York. Robert’s father Robert Downey Sr. was a filmmaker. Robert’s life has been full of many ups and downs. He also had to go to jail on drugs charges about 6 times. Actor Robert Downey Jr. made his industry debut with his father’s film “Pound” at just five years old. He then worked in several films as a child artist. He made his debut acting as an artist.

At the age of five, he made his acting debut in the 1970 Robert Downey Sr. film Pound. He later worked with Brat Pack in the juvenile films Strange Science (1985) and Les Than Zero (1987). In 1992, Downey portrayed the title character in the biopic Chaplin, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor and won the BAFTA Award. After a stint at the Corcoran Substance Abuse Treatment Facility on drug charges, she joined the TV series Ellie Maqbale, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. He was dropped from the show in 2000 and 2001 in the wake of drug charges. He was in a drug treatment program carried out on the orders of a court and had dominated since 2003.

Bond completion companies will not insure Downey until Mel Gibson pays insurance bonds for the 2003 film The Singing Detective. He went on to star in the black comedy Kiss Kiss Kiss Kiss on the thriller Bang Bang (2005), Zodiac (2007), and the action-comedy Tropic Thunder (2008); He was later nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Downey gained global recognition for starring as Tony Stark / Iron Man in ten films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Iron Man (2008). He has also played the title character in Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes (2009), which earned him his second Golden Globe, and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011).

